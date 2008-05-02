Redesigning a Brand

Redesigning a magazine’s layout doesn’t just update it – it revolutionizes it. Luke Hayman, an art director with the design firm, Pentagram, spoke to an audience of about 50 students and professors at the final meeting of the Delacorte Lecture Series at Columbia Journalism School on April 24. Hayman explained that any redesign has to be a careful process, as a magazine represents a brand and a particular audience base.

“Part of the magazine is pacing and making sure you don’t jar anyone,” Hayman said, “It’s a delicate balance of variety and sameness.”

During his design career, Hayman has worked on the redesigns of magazines such as Brill’s Content and Travel + Leisure, and most recently he worked as a design director at New York. Rather than offering advice on how to break into the business, the British-born designer described the nitty-gritties involved in art direction, including how fonts exude particular emotions and appeals, and the importance of good photography.

For example, most of the identity of Travel + Leisure (whose target audience, Hayman said, is “wealthy, 50-year-old women”), comes from its simple typeface. In addition, he and his fellow designers made sure that the editorial distinguished was from advertisements by a white border around the page. “If you have good content, good photography, good imagery, you don’t want to compete with it,” he explained.