Contingency Plans

There are lots of options when it comes to uploading video to the internet. You can use your own server or any number of hosting services like blip, revver, youtube, veoh, vimeo, viddler, etc.

There are pros and cons to either DiY hosting or using a service. Either way, the result is the same. Your videos play on your site, and there are some kind of sharing or downloading options. However, it might make a difference where you put your videos…

We’re starting to see some video hosts fold or focus on other areas of business. Off-Hand, I can think of http://videoegg.com and http://www.stage6.com . Here’s what Stage6 has to say:



Stage6.com has been shut down. Thank you for supporting the service.

We created Stage6 with the mission of empowering content creators and

viewers to discover a new kind of video experience. Ultimately, the

continued operation of Stage6 was a very expensive enterprise that

required an enormous amount of attention and resources that we at DivX

are not in a position to continue to provide. There are a lot of other

details involved, but at the end of the day it’s really as simple as

that.

The DivX experience will continue, of course. Every day

new DivX Certified devices arrive on the market making it easy to move

video beyond the PC. Products powered by DivX Connected, our new

initiative that lets users stream video, photos, music and Internet

services from the PC to the TV, are hitting retail outlets. We remain

committed to empowering content creators to deliver high quality video

to a wide audience, and we’ll continue to offer services that will make

it easy to find videos online in the DivX format.

It’s been a

wild ride, and none of it would have been possible without the support

of our users. Thank you for making Stage6 everything that it was.