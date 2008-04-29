Contingency Plans

There are lots of options when it comes to uploading video to the internet. You can use your own server or any number of hosting services like blip, revver, youtube, veoh, vimeo, viddler, etc.
There are pros and cons to either DiY hosting or using a service. Either way, the result is the same. Your videos play on your site, and there are some kind of sharing or downloading options. However, it might make a difference where you put your videos…
We’re starting to see some video hosts fold or focus on other areas of business. Off-Hand, I can think of http://videoegg.com and http://www.stage6.com . Here’s what Stage6 has to say:
Stage6.com has been shut down. Thank you for supporting the service.
We created Stage6 with the mission of empowering content creators and
viewers to discover a new kind of video experience. Ultimately, the
continued operation of Stage6 was a very expensive enterprise that
required an enormous amount of attention and resources that we at DivX
are not in a position to continue to provide. There are a lot of other
details involved, but at the end of the day it’s really as simple as
that.
The DivX experience will continue, of course. Every day
new DivX Certified devices arrive on the market making it easy to move
video beyond the PC. Products powered by DivX Connected, our new
initiative that lets users stream video, photos, music and Internet
services from the PC to the TV, are hitting retail outlets. We remain
committed to empowering content creators to deliver high quality video
to a wide audience, and we’ll continue to offer services that will make
it easy to find videos online in the DivX format.
It’s been a
wild ride, and none of it would have been possible without the support
of our users. Thank you for making Stage6 everything that it was.
So… what’s your plan in case your chosen host veers away from serving your videos to your site?
Do you have one?…..
If you have one, how easy is it to implement?
Even if you hyperdistribute with a service like Tubemogul, if the host that you use to embed videos to your site folds, you’re going to have to re-link every single video you ever posted. The quality might not be the same. The sharing and embedding features might not be the same. Worst-Case, you might end up needing to download all of your videos from the closing site and re-encode or re-upload them all to the new destination.
Either way, it’s a hassle. Your best bet is to keep harcopies all the videos you upload so that you can “break glass in case of emergency”.