Pink’s Whole New Approach to Career Guides

Daniel Pink’s The Adventures of Johnny Bunko – The Last Career Guide You’ll Ever Need is anything but a simple comic book, even if it closely resembles one.

Aimed primarily at recent (and impending) college grads, Bunko is a graphical story told in illustrated panels. Pink says it is the first US business book rendered in the Japanese “Manga” style – an entertaining, fanciful yet unintimidating way to assimilate information.

Pink’s hero is stuck in a dead-end job. One night, as if in a fairytale, a hot looking (give or take her pointy ears) career adviser named Diana shows up at his office offering to show him the way to a better life. Bunko summons his mentor by rubbing chopsticks. (Don’t over-think that one.)

Diana badgers him a bit, but Bunko needs both a push and encouragement.

Pink, who authored A Whole New Mind and Free-Agent Nation, is a gifted writer and perceptive thinker (well known to FC readers). Unlike old-school business gurus, Pink doesn’t do all of the thinking for you – he leaves some room for you to flesh out his ideas. The corporation isn’t the center of gravity in his writing – it’s what’s best for the reader.

Along the way, our everyman hero discovers key lessons of a successful career:

There is no plan

Think strengths, not weaknesses

Persistence trumps talent

It’s not about you

Make excellent mistakes

Leave an imprint

One of the most perceptive observations in the book is that where you work is almost more important than what you do there – at least to begin with.