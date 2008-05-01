Common Mistakes by Executive Women

Women managers bring uniquely feminine styles, motivations and skills to professional life and have learned to use some of their strengths — like empathy, adaptability and strong verbal skills — to their advantage. Unfortunately, another typically feminine characteristic, self-doubt , often follows women into the workplace.

“I don’t know whether we’re wired this way or taught it, but women want to please and to fit in. We care what people think and don’t want to rock the boat, so we wind up underselling ourselves,” says Ann Hambly, president of Prudential Asset Resources, a unit of Prudential Financial, in Dallas. “I’ve seen other women do it, and I’ve seen myself do it.”

Ms. Hambly is working to eliminate this tendency. Meanwhile, she compensates for it by talking in the facts-and-figures language she knows her largely male team prefers and by taking on challenging assignments that demonstrate she isn’t timid or risk averse.

Still, self-doubt and unwillingness to be aggressive can result in lower earnings, diminished stature and missed opportunities, even for women who are qualified and enthusiastic managers.

Are you making these four common mistakes: Underselling your skills? Fear of negotiating? Not thinking strategically about relationships? Being a worker bee, instead of the queen?

Source: Don’t Let These Common Traps Keep You From Getting Ahead, The Wall Street Journal, April 15, 2008