Work/Life: Why Are Business Traveler-Unfriendly Rules Back in Vogue at Some Carriers?

Lower earnings among major U.S. airlines have led some carriers to resurrect revenue-generating strategies — I call them “segmentation tactics” — that essentially penalize business travelers more than other travelers.

Among these strategies is, as Joe Sharkey at The New York Times describes it, “the Saturday night stay,” which requires an overnight on Saturday evening in order to score a cheap airline fare.

These flights are the kind populated by business travelers, who hate rules that, in effect, force them to spend the whole weekend on the road.

These “minimum stay requirements” are meant, Sharkey explains, “to discourage business travelers from buying the cheaper fares.”

How widespread is it?

Well, according to an article at Bloomberg.com, “United is requiring Saturday-night stays in about 65 percent of markets it serves … That means higher fares for business travelers who don’t spend weekends on the road.”

In the bad old days, The Times’ Sharkey notes, “back when major airlines did not worry much about low-cost carriers, unrestricted business fares could cost three times or four times an advance-purchase leisure fare.”