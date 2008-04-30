Advice to a Niece on Her College Graduation, Part 3

Today’s post is a continuation of my series on advice to my niece Brett on her graduation from college.

Outstanding performance is crucial to career and life success. There are three keys to outstanding performance. Become a lifelong learner. Set and achieve high goals. Become well organized.

Now that you’ve graduated, Brett, you might be tempted to think that you needn’t keep learning. After all, isn’t learning what you need to know to function in the world of work the whole point of going to college? Not really. You just learned the basics in college.

Your education really begins when you start working. The half life of knowledge is getting shorter and shorter. If you don’t keep learning, you won’t even keep up, you’ll fall behind in the knowledge that you need to become an outstanding performer.

My best common sense suggestion for becoming a lifelong learner is simple. Read. Read technical journals. Read trade magazines. Read business publications like “The Wall Street Journal”, “Business Week”, “Fortune” and “Forbes.” If you think they’re too stodgy, read “Fast Company.” Read your company’s annual report. Read your competitors’ annual reports. Read blogs about your industry. Reading is the best way to stay up with what’s happening in business and in your industry.

There are other things you can do to keep learning. Attend seminars. Join the major industry groups associated with your industry. Attend their meetings and participate. Volunteer for committee work. Become known locally as someone “in the know.” Take a class at your local university. Use your company’s tuition reimbursement program to get a free Masters degree.