New Screenings of Mom-and Pop-Documentary

About a month and a half ago, I attended a screening of indie documentarian Virginie-Alvine Perrette’s 35-minute film that documents the closing of New York City’s neighborhood stores (you can see my Q & A with Perrette here) .

The project is both an admirable exercise in inspired DIY-journalism and, hopefully, a wake-up call for New Yorkers. Perrette’s effort to get to know her subjects during six years of filming shines through, and the result is both unassuming and genuinely affecting. She captured children reaching for treats across the counter, cardboard boxes exchanging hands and owners chatting with locals; in many cases, she stood alongside store owners with her camera as they closed their registers for the last time.

Most importantly, the film isn’t structured to be a sob story; to gain insight into what gentrification says about the state of our civilization, Perrette consulted several authors and academics. Their voices offer a credible frame to the finished film.

Perrette is currently showing the film at venues around New York City.

