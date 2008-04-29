Advice to a Niece on Her College Graduation, Part 2

Yesterday, I mentioned that my niece, Brett, just graduated from Florida State last week. I’ve decided to do a series of posts this week providing her – and other readers – with my best advice on career and life success.

All successful people create positive personal impact. Positive personal impact is like charisma, only more. Others gravitate towards people with positive personal impact. When you create positive personal impact Brett, other people want to be around you. It’s like sorority rush. I’m sure you remember the young women who came through your house to whom you and your sisters just knew you were going to offer a bid a few minutes after meeting them. These young women knew how to create positive personal impact.

There are three keys to creating positive personal impact in your career: 1) develop and nurture your personal brand; 2) be impeccable in your presentation of self; 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette. If you master these three keys, you’ll be able to create positive personal impact.

A personal brand is your calling card. It differentiates you from everyone else in the world. I call myself The Common Sense Guy. People who know me know that they can rely on me to provide them with common sense advice that will help them reach their career and life goals. They also know that they will get this advice in a straightforward, easy to understand and apply manner, because after all, I’m just a guy.

Spend time crafting your brand. Think of it this way; your brand is the two or three words you want people to most often associate with you. Decide what you want these words to be, and then go about making sure that all of the people with whom you come into contact think of you that way. This is important, because if you don’t brand yourself, others will. It’s better to be in control of your personal brand by creating it yourself, than it is to let others create it for you.

When I think of you, the words that come to my mind are hard working, responsible, fun loving and entertaining. You may think these words describe you very well – or you may think I’m way off base. It doesn’t matter what I think – all that matters is the brand you want to create for yourself.