Drupal for Startups? I Don’t Think So

The new favorite tool for startups that want to get up and running quickly is Drupal , an open source content management software platfrom on which you can build social networks. It has become popular because it has lots of possibilities and features,and also because it is free.

In my role as strategic advisor/blogger/social media consultant, I am working with two sites that are up and running, and I have just gotten the news that a third initiative, aimed at creating low cost web sites for non-profit organizations under the aegis of NPower Arizona is under way using Drupal.

Let me give you my humble opinion, after I tell you that I am not a developer and not a geek, but I’m a pretty experienced content creator across many platforms, among them Ning, Blogger, Typepad, Utterz, Twitter, Seesmic,UStream,.and Kyte.tv. I am an early adopter of anything anyone will let me try, and I approach everything with a desire to integrate the new tool into my life.

I’m a business person, and I am a writer. As a matter of fact, I blog on FastCompany, which is also built on Drupal. So I have lots of experience with it, especially with creating content beyond just comments.

And here’s what I have to say:

1)Unless they are architected really well, which seems to be a matter of trial and error, especially in a startup, these sites are not easy to navigate, and as a result they’re not easy to search either;

2)As an example, it’s not easy to find my blog on this site