Work/Life: Can You Help Me? Big Business Opportunity!

Dear Internet Friend:
-
I need urgently your help right up at this minute. And there is promising to you many hundreds and thousands of dollars for the return to you if you can only contribution to my cause.
-
I come from a country with many challenging troubles. The fuel that allows the vehicles we drive to run on the roads has gone so big in price that even the people who work at their jobs cannot begin to pay for it. There is right now such a big dividing in one of our major political parties that people wanting to hold a big important office are hateful toward each other, and so busy hurting one and the other that how to get us better jobs and have our health and hospital paid for does not matter; only what matters is sniper fire and pins made out of a flag. Things here getting so mighty terrible that our biggest nation leader goes on television to the quiz shows and talent shows and is silly. And then, the government gives big rich companies money so they will not die, but can only come up with six hundred dollars per person for the rest of us who struggle.
-
As you can see, my life is living hell. My own family does not see me anymore for I work and work and cannot remember even the color of their hair or eyes. I biggest fear is that my place where I live is going downward in the tubes and that me and my friends allowed it to happen by giving to China all of our manufacturing. So you may be feared yourself and understand how I am desperation now and pleading with you. My good friend who has the job at Exxon/Mobil reports to me that profits hit all time high during this very bad time for everyone else! So now is time for you to send me all you can afford and let me invested it for you in this company so that I can stop myself killing myself work so hard for so little investing return. My friend makes big promise to me that you will see so much more in money back! If you give one hundred thousand dollars American, I will guarantee times three you are getting with this opportunity of the lifetime! And, think of this, friend, what you will be doing is rescuing me from the hopeless and the doom of this very frightening place where so much has gone screwy.
-
I know you care about me here and how badly I am doing. I know you will help me. One hundred thousand American good, good, good for me and make you feel better, too, for stopping one man like me from going downward in the tubes. You will get it all back in week, two week, no more than that. Thank you, dear friend, for loving me so with generous generosity. I wait for your cash.
Yours faithfully, Tom Stern.