Work/Life: Can You Help Me? Big Business Opportunity!

I come from a country with many challenging troubles. The fuel that allows the vehicles we drive to run on the roads has gone so big in price that even the people who work at their jobs cannot begin to pay for it. There is right now such a big dividing in one of our major political parties that people wanting to hold a big important office are hateful toward each other, and so busy hurting one and the other that how to get us better jobs and have our health and hospital paid for does not matter; only what matters is sniper fire and pins made out of a flag. Things here getting so mighty terrible that our biggest nation leader goes on television to the quiz shows and talent shows and is silly. And then, the government gives big rich companies money so they will not die, but can only come up with six hundred dollars per person for the rest of us who struggle.

