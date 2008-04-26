Schell Goes Green! Lloyd Schell’s green biking machines that is…

With gas prices soaring, we all seem to be watching the green go, go, go.

But

For Lloyd Schell of Lockwood, Montana, watching the green go, go, go has taken on a whole new meaning.

After a work related injury, which affects the strength in his back and legs, Lloyd needed to come up with a new way to make a living that didn’t involve a lot of manual labor. And one in which he could work at his own pace.

With a desire to remain active in the outdoors, Lloyd searched for a bike seat that wouldn’t put pressure on his back and for something to get around on that was easier on his legs.

What Lloyd found was a new career.