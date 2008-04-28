HR Director Faces 20 Years In Prison

Alex Urrutia-Garcia, HR Director for Universal Industrial Sales, a Utah based manufacturing company, faces up to 20 years in prison for “encouraging or inducing workers to remain in the U.S. illegally”.

According to one source, Mr. Urrutia-Garcia, “told one of them (an applicant) where to get fraudulent identity documents and encouraged another to give him a fake Social Security card.”

Said U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman, “We at least found the human resources director was intimately involved enough to be proactively engaged in illegal activity”.

HR Professionals in general (and Mr. Urrutia-Garcia specifically) are the latest scapegoats, in a very long line of scapegoats, for the geo-political conundrum that is illegal immigration. Caught between high demand for labor and a short supply of Americans up to the task (literally); recruiters have few choices. Until the market conditions that cause this problem are addressed, there will always be HR Directors that take the same path as Alex; viewing the hiring undocumented workers as an acceptable risk.