advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Completely and totally unscientific . . . but LinkedIn beats Facebook beats Myspace for growth

By Carter Smith1 minute Read

. . . and, I’ll bet more Twitterers have a LinkedIn than Facebook and more Facebook than a MySpace (or at least they talk about LinkedIn and Facebook more).

According to Twist, which displays trends on Twitter, Facebook is discussed a lot more than MySpace (at least in the past week).

But there’s a whole lot more being discussed about LinkedIn, which got way more twit press than Facebook in the same time frame.

Is that relevant?

I think it is when you look at the March 2008 statistics, that show MySpace has or is reaching the saturation poinnt and Facebook is doubling year-to-year (no, I didn’t plot this out month-by-month). According to MarketingCharts.com, MySpace is up 8%, while Facebook is up 98%. LinkedIn managed a 319% increase in the same period.

To confuse these results even more, see what we, the users, reported to be the 100 best Web 2.0 applications. Over 1.9 million votes were cast to select these Webware 100 winners in the Social space:

What did we miss? Perhaps the OpenSocial initiative is working better as a marketing strategy than an implementation plan? 🙂

So what has changed in the past year, since the 2007 Webbys?
What do you think?
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life