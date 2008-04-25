Completely and totally unscientific . . . but LinkedIn beats Facebook beats Myspace for growth

I think it is when you look at the March 2008 statistics, that show MySpace has or is reaching the saturation poinnt and Facebook is doubling year-to-year (no, I didn’t plot this out month-by-month). According to MarketingCharts.com, MySpace is up 8%, while Facebook is up 98%. LinkedIn managed a 319% increase in the same period.
To confuse these results even more, see what we, the users, reported to be the 100 best Web 2.0 applications. Over 1.9 million votes were cast to select these Webware 100 winners in the Social space:
What did we miss? Perhaps the OpenSocial initiative is working better as a marketing strategy than an implementation plan? 🙂