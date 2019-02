Completely and totally unscientific . . . but LinkedIn beats Facebook beats Myspace for growth

According to Twist, which displays trends on Twitter, Facebook is discussed a lot more than MySpace (at least in the past week).

But there’s a whole lot more being discussed about LinkedIn , which got way more twit press than Facebook in the same time frame.

Is that relevant?

I think it is when you look at the March 2008 statistics, that show MySpace has or is reaching the saturation poinnt and Facebook is doubling year-to-year (no, I didn’t plot this out month-by-month). According to MarketingCharts.com , MySpace is up 8%, while Facebook is up 98%. LinkedIn managed a 319% increase in the same period.

To confuse these results even more, see what we, the users, reported to be the 100 best Web 2.0 applications. Over 1.9 million votes were cast to select these Webware 100 winners in the Social space: