Work/Life: What If They Paid Us To Be Less Busy?

- So Delta and Northwest merge, and Arby’s is buyingWendy’s. JPMorgan bails out BearStearns and a Brazilian sugar company has purchased ExxonMobil. It’s hard to say what theadvantages to the consumer will be. In the first case, perhaps more leg room in the waiting area (which iswhere we spend most of our time during flying now anyway), in the second, maybechili with roast beef gravy. Butthe main point here is that one group of people, having seen another group ofpeople failing and troubled, swallows up that other group of people in thehopes that, together, they can operate more efficiently. Well, if this doesn’t point up a missedopportunity to the American family, I don’t know what does. It is time for Life to finally step upand merge aggressively with Work. A hostile takeover, if need be.
- Money is a language the work-obsessed understand. Raising enough for Life to overthrowWork will not happen overnight, but look at how much Obama generated off hisWebsite. There is nothing that canmatch the determination of those who are fed up with the workaholic in theirlives and are willing to plunk down a few bucks to make it stop. So, let’s say millions of concernedcitizens eventually raise 100 million dollars for their hostile Life/Worktakeover. Initially, it would haveto be parsed out among those families determined to be the most deserving (avariety of criteria for these first test subjects will apply; everything fromhours spent holding dinner to amount of times the overworked person in theirlife has had to rely on name tags to remember the names of their ownfamily). Each family will be given500 thousand dollars to essentially “buy back” their never-present loved onefor a one-year period.
- No longer will excuses such as “but I only work this hardfor you” be able to fly. It canhardly be a valid reason not to spend time with one’s family if, indeed, it isnow the family themselves who are paying the salary. Overtime, dinner meetings and business trips will takeon a whole new meaning, as each will now apply to the person’s new job—that ofbeing around, enjoying and appreciating his or her loved ones.
- Basically, the person who works too much becomes theequivalent of the struggling company that is increasingly irrelevant and can nolonger gain the proper foothold in their chosen field. The family, then, actsas the benevolent bailer-outer, ushering in a new era of success for bothparties. Life operates moreefficiently because it has taken the best qualities of the company it hasacquired and used them to increase its own efficiency. And Work is happy because it is beingpaid to labor toward something more important and meaningful.
- I think it is time to start fundraising for thisrevolutionary idea. How much yougot on ya?