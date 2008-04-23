Best Social Media Newsroom

I’ve scoured the web for a decent Social Media Newsroom and my favorite thus far comes from across the pond. GM Europe’s SMNR is the cleanest designed, easiest to navigate, and most dynamic newsroom I’ve found.

Too many newsrooms limit the conversation to a one way pitch to the reader. It might as well be an web advertisement, right? So by engaging the journalist in two-way communication, GM Europe is able to have dialog with media without picking up a phone or even sending an email. Imagine the convenience for writers and editors needing simple questions or quotes answered quickly.

Has anyone seen an online newsroom that utilizes Social Media content well?

