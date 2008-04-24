Design and Innovation: What’s the Problem?

Innovation requires an environment that is open to new ideas. That’s all well and good, but innovation is more than blue sky. In order to encourage new and novel solutions, you have to ask the right questions.

Many brainstorming sessions are centered around questions that boil down to “What should we do in response to our competitor’s product or service?” Now the reason you are having the meeting in the first place may be because your competitor has just taken a big chunk of your market share, so that seems like a legitimate question.

The problem is that you are in danger of limiting the discussion with the question itself. Even new ideas in response to this question are limited by point by point comparison to your competitor.

If you find yourself using a spec sheet of common features as your roadmap for developing your next product, it should be easy to imagine that your competitor is doing the same in a parallel brainstorming session. I’ve been in a few of these meetings, and believe me they are more sunshower than storm.

Whatever your goals with respect to your competition, the product or service as an object and the problem or opportunity it addresses don’t care. This is why, despite the advantages of established players, there is always room for an insurgent with a new approach, a new set of core competencies and the wherewithal to make them real. This is the nature of innovation.

Take a step back and ask what seems like an obvious question: “What is the problem?” Seems simple enough, but framing the problem is your most difficult task.

If your solution, challenges the way your audience thinks about a problem and wins them over you have created a problem for your competitor that is more profound than the loss of a few points of marketshare; you are controlling the agenda as opposed to making an isolated point in an ongoing tit for tat with them. Now they must change the way they think about the problem or challenge the agenda that you set. If they are inclined to respond by pinning your spec sheet on the wall, then they are now following you and limiting themselves.