The Leading Edge – Post PA Primary Debrief – Looking for Leverage in All the Wrong Places

I was trying to figure out my mixed feelings after the Pennsylvania primary and where my ambivalence towards Obama and Clinton comes from.

It’s not what you can do (Obama) or what you will do (Clinton), it’s what you’ve already done that has made a positive, lasting and measurable difference that earns you leverage.

I

think it derives from the dissonance that both candidates trigger in

me. Dissonance occurs when what you see and hear doesn’t match what you

feel or “What are you going to do FOR me?”/”What are you going to do TO me?”

I see and hear what both Obama and Clinton are saying, and I think the mixed feelings I have towards each are as follows:

Obama = Can do but hasn’t done yet

Clinton = Been there, done what?

Obama

lacks the track record and experience. Clinton has the experience, but

lacks the track record of being effective in making a positive, lasting

and measurable difference.

So I guess it comes down to the Devil

you don’t know (Obama) vs. the Devil you do (Clinton, and for that

matter McCain) which makes for a devilish decision come election time.