The Leading Edge – Post PA Primary Debrief – Looking for Leverage in All the Wrong Places

It’s not what you can do (Obama) or what you will do (Clinton),
it’s what you’ve already done
that has made a positive, lasting and measurable difference
that earns you leverage.
I
was trying to figure out my mixed feelings after the Pennsylvania
primary and where my ambivalence towards Obama and Clinton comes from.
I
think it derives from the dissonance that both candidates trigger in
me. Dissonance occurs when what you see and hear doesn’t match what you
feel or “What are you going to do FOR me?”/”What are you going to do TO me?”
I see and hear what both Obama and Clinton are saying, and I think the mixed feelings I have towards each are as follows:
Obama = Can do but hasn’t done yet
Clinton = Been there, done what?
Obama
lacks the track record and experience. Clinton has the experience, but
lacks the track record of being effective in making a positive, lasting
and measurable difference.
So I guess it comes down to the Devil
you don’t know (Obama) vs. the Devil you do (Clinton, and for that
matter McCain) which makes for a devilish decision come election time.