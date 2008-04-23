Throwing In The Towel – Knowing When To Close Your Business

The fact is that not all businesses will be successful. Some have even heard that 80% of new businesses fail by the 5th year, although this is disputed by many and evidence suggests that the failure rate is closer to 50-60 percent. Even so, there may come a time in your business venture when you start questioning wheather to stick with it despite the pain or quit, getting out before the pain gets worse.

I recently read a book by Seth Godin called The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When To Quit (And When To Stick) and the general idea behind the book is looking for the cues that should tell you when to quit and to push through knowing there is a better future. The “dip” is that point, in whatever venture you are pursuing, where things get hard and looking into the future there is only uncertainty.

At times when you push through the dip the rewards on the other side is that uphill climb to success. At other times you may languish at the bottom of the dip wasting time and resources you could be spending on another project. Or, as the author puts it himself in an interview with Guy Kawasaki “It’s time to quit when the things you’re measuring aren’t improving, and you can’t find anything better to measure.”

When a new business reaches that point, when they are in the bottom of the dip, there are only four things that they can do to stay in business: Put in More Equity, Get a Loan, Reduce Expenses or Increase Sales.

Most entrepreneurs do not have a bottomless pot of money that they can keep throwing at a project, in fact, the opposite it usually true. So the first thing that comes to the entrepreneur’s mind is another loan (or equity investment). But, a new loan is a short term solution to a long term problem.

If a company is burning cash, getting a shot in the arm from a working capital loan can help stem the bleeding for a while, but it also adds another payment on top of the mounting expenses that caused the problem in the first place. You need to change your business model or in the long run you will end up in the exact same spot a year later looking for another loan.

A change in business model can only take the form of the last two items on our list: reducing expenses or increasing sales.