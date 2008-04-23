Biomimicry: Gain Competitive Business Advantage By Tapping into Nature’s Reservoir of Design Knowledge

Imagine a system that has been conducting research and design not for tens, hundreds or even thousands, but billions of years. What if you took these time-tested principles, and applied them to other systems? From a systems perspective, mother nature is a design expert, and has been the greatest frontier for innovation.

One could argue that everything in the natural world is done with purpose, with a universal goal to protect and preserve all life. You will find the same design principles replicated in all of nature’s systems and creations- from a single blade of grass to an entire ecosystem. Nature does not waste any resources, it uses benign materials and manufacturing, waste from one organism is food for another (cradle to cradle design), nature runs on free energy such as sunlight, uses elegant chemistry to build and grow, utilizes cyclical rather than linear cycles, and relies on feedback loops to ensure continuous efficiency and improvement.

Perhaps the most important principle is that nature creates systems conducive to life. This underlying framework keeps everything working together, in balance, in sync and in harmony, at an optimal level.

Man tends to create systems that are not conducive to life, and we are feeling the effects of this careless thinking today with global climate change. We are also experiencing how intricately connected we are to every other aspect of this system.

By appreciating, learning from and utilizing nature’s life-enhancing principles, man can create self-sustaining, healthy, lean, fit, energy, time and resource efficient systems. If we combine these principles with human innovation, and capitalize on our intellectual capital, we can create resilient, self-sustaining systems that are just as efficient, earth and human-friendly as those we see in the natural world. This sustainable systems design process is called biomimicry.

These systems principles can especially be replicated in any business- small to multi-national, and in any industry. By unlocking the secrets of nature’s success, we can not only improve our business systems, but watch them adapt, grow and evolve like a living ecosystem or organism.

One example of applying natural law to a business system is the law of diversity. If you look at a top-tier ecosystem such as a rainforest, you will find abundant diversity in all plant and animals species. If one type of organism gets sick, there are many more to keep the system running smoothly. Let’s say you are putting a team together to work on a special project. Would you ask three people with similar backgrounds and knowledge, or three people with diverse sets of expertise and insight?