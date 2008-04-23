3 Keys to Outstanding Performance

I did a launch campaign for my new book “Straight Talk for Success” yesterday. My goal was to make it an Amazon.com best seller. I accomplished that goal. By the end of the day, “Straight Talk” got as high as number 6 in the Motivation category, number 29 in Business and Investing, and Number 168 overall. The Motivation category was my target. My goal was to crack the top 10. I did it.

I’d like to use this successful campaign to illustrate the key points about outstanding performance. All outstanding performers have three things in common:

• Outstanding performers are lifelong learners.

• Outstanding performers set and achieve high goals.

• Outstanding performers are well organized.

Each of these keys to performance played an important role in the successful launch of “Straight Talk for Success.”

“Straight Talk” is my seventh book. I know how to write books. However, until this campaign, I didn’t know a lot about selling them. As I was writing “Straight Talk” I realized that I had something special going. But a book that nobody buys or reads is like a tree that falls in the forest with no one there to hear it fall. I decided that I was going to do everything I could to get this book in front of as many people as possible. That meant I had to learn how to sell, as well as write, books.