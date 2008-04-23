advertisement
Why Innovation Is More Important Than Expertise In Your Marketing Career

By DJ Francis1 minute Read

I didn’t know what I wanted to do for a living until I was almost
thirty. I knew what I didn’t want to do: the same repetitive tasks day
after day, anything that involved lots of numbers, and in a place where
I didn’t learn new things.

For me, the answer was marketing. But I can’t help thinking about
the college student unsure of how to get paid for their odd smattering
of talents.

I imagine that starting a marketing career these days is daunting. I
would venture that more has changed about the business in the last 10
years than did in the 50 years proceeding it. How can a college student
compete with elders with decades of experience behind them?

