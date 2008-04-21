Straight Talk for Success Launches Today

Today is Tuesday so normally this post would be on creating positive personal impact.
However, this is no ordinary Tuesday. Today, I am launching my new book “Straight Talk for Success.”
“Straight Talk” has five sections. Each corresponds to a key element of career and life success. My research and experience tells me that all successful people have five things in common.
• Successful people are self confident.
• Successful people create positive personal impact.
• Successful people are outstanding performers.
• Successful people are dynamic communicators.
• Successful people are interpersonally competent.
If you read this blog with some regularity, you know that I post on one of these five topics everyday. I’ve done over 400 posts so far. “Straight Talk for Success” contains the best of these blogs posts as well as some original copy written just for the book.
I am doing everything I can to make “Straight Talk for Success” an Amazon.com best seller. In order to do this, I am attempting to get as many people as possible to purchase a copy from Amazon.com today — April 22.
I have several giveaways that accompany the book. You can find them by logging on to www.StraightTalkForSuccessBook.com/booklaunch.
Also, for those of you who are environmentally conscious, I’m donating 10% of the net proceeds from sales on April 22 to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado. As it turns out, today April 22, a Tuesday I chose at random several months ago, is Earth Day. I figured that it would be good karma to partner with an environmental group on my book launch day.
I would really appreciate it if you would help me make “Straight Talk for Success” an Amazon.com best seller by purchasing a copy today.
Best wishes for all of your continued success.
Bud