Straight Talk for Success Launches Today

Today is Tuesday so normally this post would be on creating positive personal impact.

However, this is no ordinary Tuesday. Today, I am launching my new book “Straight Talk for Success.”

“Straight Talk” has five sections. Each corresponds to a key element of career and life success. My research and experience tells me that all successful people have five things in common.

• Successful people are self confident.

• Successful people create positive personal impact.

• Successful people are outstanding performers.

• Successful people are dynamic communicators.

• Successful people are interpersonally competent.

If you read this blog with some regularity, you know that I post on one of these five topics everyday. I’ve done over 400 posts so far. “Straight Talk for Success” contains the best of these blogs posts as well as some original copy written just for the book.

I am doing everything I can to make “Straight Talk for Success” an Amazon.com best seller. In order to do this, I am attempting to get as many people as possible to purchase a copy from Amazon.com today — April 22.

I have several giveaways that accompany the book. You can find them by logging on to www.StraightTalkForSuccessBook.com/booklaunch.