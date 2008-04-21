In Memory of a Friend

Last Thursday, I flew from New York to Denver. When I got off the plane, I had two messages from a friend, saying that he had something that was “urgent, but not business related” that he wanted to discuss with me. When I called him, he told me that a mutual friend of ours had committed suicide.

I was shocked. The friend who died seemed like one of the least likely candidates for suicide. He seemed to have a good life. Then I was sad – for him and his family. Then I was angry – while suicide may have solved the problems that seemed overwhelming to him, it created many more for his wife and daughter. Then I went back to being sad. I’m still sad because my friend saw suicide as the only alternative.

To me, suicide seems like the ultimate statement of a lack of self confidence. Self confident people are optimistic. They face their fears and deal with them. They surround themselves with positive people. By his suicide, I’m assuming that my friend had become deeply pessimistic, had lost the strength to deal with his fears, and didn’t reach out to the people in his life who might have been able to help him.

As I think about this tragedy, I keep returning to The Optimist Creed. I keep thinking that maybe it could have helped my friend through his despair. It helps me when I’m down, or worried. That’s why I’ve decided to post it here in memory of my friend, Doctor Bob.

The Optimist Creed

Promise Yourself: