Imagine this. You step on to the elevator. The doors are closing. All

of a sudden, the leading pioneer in your field or the CEO of a Fortune

100 company steps on the elevator and pushes the button to the top

floor. The opportunity of a lifetime has just presented itself. Your

mind is racing, you have 30 sec. to sell yourself and present your

brand. What do you say? You may be thinking, ‘I can’t possibly compress

my life into 30 sec. My resume is 2 pages, I’ve accomplished so much,

I’m very valuable, I need more time’… If that is what you are thinking,

I submit to you this. If a multi-billion dollar corporation

can pitch a multi-million dollar product to millions of people in 30

sec. or less (known as a commercial), then surely you, as awesome as

you are, can communicate your elevator speech in 30 sec. Now

let’s take it a step further. Let’s say Oprah/Larry King/CNN/or The

Today Show called and said they have a 3 min. segment available. They

want you to come on the air. You can say anything you want about

whatever you want. What would you say? What is your message to the

world? There are approximately 6.5 billion people

on the planet and they are all waiting to hear from you. Do you know

where your passion lies? Do you know your purpose or reason for

existence? What is your brand message? Who will your message impact?

Will it ignite others to fulfill their destiny or cause them to change

the station? If you can’t answer these questions right now, they I

leave you with an assignment. Identify your brand and develop your

message to the world.