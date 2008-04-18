‘StarBUCKS’ Status | The cost of Cool.

Love or hate ‘StarBUCKS’ they have a cult-like following. Think

about it. Why do over 30 million customers purchase caffeinated drinks

from ‘StarBUCKS’ each week? They have never aired a TV commercial Super-Bowl-Ad-Rejects

for the store, but the brand is still strong. Every successful brand

demands a certain value and customers that willingly pay the price

without even thinking about it. I was not paying for the coffee; I was

paying for the cup. Does a cup of coffee change your status? Does it

change your life? Does it change your social class? Will you be more

accepted by people in a different tax bracket?