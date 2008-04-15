There’s so much buzz about social media — it needs to be part of your marketing plan, your company needs to get involved in its own social networking strategy to better serve your customers, and so on. For the amount of buzz, there’s been a lot less talk about monetizing social media, or even social media’s effect on the Web industry. Wouldn’t you like to learn more about the economics behind social media?

FastCompany.com has teamed up with ContentNext to bring you The Economics of Social Media (EconSM), an event that “focuses on business models and deals, as much as the creative process and enabling technologies in the social media ecosystem.” The event takes place April 29 at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A.

Topics range from “Pushing Social Media Boundaries With Marketing And Advertising,” to “When SpongeBob Met Social Media: MTV Networks’ Web 2.0 Push.” There’ll even be a panel on the “Social Video Explosion with Fast Company,” moderated by our own Robert Scoble, Managing Director, FastCompany.TV. Executives from CBS, MTV, Disney, and startups like IMEEM and Seesmic, will also speak at the conference. For a full list of speakers, go here.

