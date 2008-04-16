advertisement
Fast Talk: The State of Mobile Advertising

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

“The best mobile campaigns take advantage of the personal and interactive nature of the device. Ideally, you want the mobile consumer to be in control of the experience. For DHL, we did a Tetris-style game where the boxes were labeled with DHL. Ten percent of users forwarded the game to their friends — unheard of in traditional ad landscapes.”

