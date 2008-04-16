Whole Foods Takes a Stand

On Earth Day next week, the natural and organic foods supermarket Whole Foods will stop offering plastic bags to its customers. So how are you expected to carry home your granola, fruit juice, soymilk and edamame? It’s down to paper or reusable canvas bags.

In response to these laudable efforts, Jeff Stier the associate director of the American Council on Science and Health wrote a scathing article in the New York Post entitled ‘Paper Bags: Roach City.‘ According to Stier, “like other Earth Day initiatives, this move by Whole Foods reeks of a phenomenon known as ‘greenwashing.'”

Stier spends his entire piece loftily writing about how cockroaches prefer to nest in paper rather than plastic, conjuring up shudder-inducing images in his readers (the subject line in the email that I got from a coworker about his article reads “this is disgusting”), and insisting that Whole Foods should be allowing its consumers the choice of using plastic bags.

If anyone can be cajoled into taking Stier’s dramatic account seriously, we face a dire future: the nation will soon be over run by cockroaches, dog poo will line our once pristine streets, and unlined trash cans will be splattered with the remnants of leftover food.

There’s no denying that being green is a fad – and one that’s smoking hot right now. It’s cool to care and companies that don’t may act like they do in order to preempt an onslaught of bad PR. In this case though, Whole Foods’ move is far from greenwashing.

Plastic is just bad. Whole Foods has done a good thing. Yes we all reuse plastic bags, but equally, we all throw them away too after using them just once – something we wouldn’t do if the bags weren’t such an easy commodity to come by. There are tens of thousands of other stores out there still dispensing these bags and the move is integral to Whole Foods’ image as a natural foods chain. Just like it’s integral to Fast Company’s image to work in a green building. Cutting down on plastic –and this does not imply eliminating it completely right away – will not affect our lives negatively in the least.

In his defense, Stier does make several good points – that people are too eager to jump on the green bandwagon without thoroughly examining the cause they’re rooting for, that many corporations that claim to be environmentally friendly are in fact more concerned with their image than with the cause itself, and that roaches are indeed more attracted to paper than plastic. But his points fall far short of adding up to make a case against Whole Foods’ endeavor.