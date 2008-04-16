Most business owners have heard about Google or Yahoo ads and many are participating in these programs. These solutions allow your specific ads to reach your target audience at minimal cost.

So what’s the down-side? Can paid search actually hurt you and your brand?

The answer is a resounding yes. Done right, paid search advertising

is one of the easiest ways to increase knowledge of your product or

brand. But done poorly, it can cause your marketing budget to

hemorrhage and turn your customers against you.

There are two ways that your paid search could be detrimentally effecting your brand.

Continue reading Advertising Mistakes – How Your Paid Search Is Hurting You