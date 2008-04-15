3-Steps to Take Control of Your Business

The following three simple steps are your key to getting very organized and taking control of your business.
Step #1: Break-down your business into departments.
Departments serve one function: They categorize related processes so they can be managed efficiently and effectively. Every organization, regardless of size or stage of development, needs to categorize roles into departments. It is a prerequisite to creating a scaleable operating structure and delegating your responsibilities, responsibly.
Typical departments include: Accounting, Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Research and Development, Operations, and Customer Relations.
Step #2: Break-down each department into job-roles.
A job-role represents one self-contained process that can be easily documented and delegated.
If you feel a role is too complex to be documented break it down into a series of manageable sub-processes.
Follow the department’s workflow to be sure you account for every role.
Step #3: Assign one “expert” employee to document the best-practices associated with each job-role.
Your “expert” is the one employee who knows the job-role best. Instruct your resident “expert” to create a step-by-step procedure list and a training document. The goal is to document the process so precisely that a new recruit could easily perform the role with little direct training or oversight. (In practice your training plan should always include adequate support and oversight. I am only suggesting that you set a high standard for the quality and effectiveness of your role’s documentation.)
benefits, Benefits, BENEFITS!
Once you complete the above three steps you will have a well-documented operational framework that is flexible, resilient and scaleable.
· Your employees will be freed from their “job-traps” and will be easily promotable.
· Your organization will be less dependent on key-staff who can quit with a moments notice.
· Your business will be able to grow quickly without sacrificing quality or service levels.
If you have any questions, please write a comment.
Mike Kramer
www.onthesystem.com/Roles