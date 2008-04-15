3-Steps to Take Control of Your Business

The following three simple steps are your key to getting very organized and taking control of your business.

Step #1: Break-down your business into departments.

Departments serve one function: They categorize related processes so they can be managed efficiently and effectively. Every organization, regardless of size or stage of development, needs to categorize roles into departments. It is a prerequisite to creating a scaleable operating structure and delegating your responsibilities, responsibly.

Typical departments include: Accounting, Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Research and Development, Operations, and Customer Relations.

Step #2: Break-down each department into job-roles.

A job-role represents one self-contained process that can be easily documented and delegated.

If you feel a role is too complex to be documented break it down into a series of manageable sub-processes.