advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

3-Steps to Take Control of Your Business

The following three simple steps are your key to getting very organized and taking control of your business. Step #1: Break-down your business into departments. Departments serve one function: They categorize related processes so they can be managed efficiently and effectively. Every organization, regardless of size or stage of development, needs to categorize roles into departments. It is a prerequisite to creating a scaleable operating structure and delegating your responsibilities, responsibly.

By Michael Kramer1 minute Read

The following three simple steps are your key to getting very organized and taking control of your business.

advertisement
advertisement

Step #1: Break-down your business into departments.

Departments serve one function: They categorize related processes so they can be managed efficiently and effectively. Every organization, regardless of size or stage of development, needs to categorize roles into departments. It is a prerequisite to creating a scaleable operating structure and delegating your responsibilities, responsibly.

Typical departments include: Accounting, Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Research and Development, Operations, and Customer Relations.

Step #2: Break-down each department into job-roles.

A job-role represents one self-contained process that can be easily documented and delegated.

If you feel a role is too complex to be documented break it down into a series of manageable sub-processes.

advertisement

Follow the department’s workflow to be sure you account for every role.

Step #3: Assign one “expert” employee to document the best-practices associated with each job-role.

Your “expert” is the one employee who knows the job-role best. Instruct your resident “expert” to create a step-by-step procedure list and a training document. The goal is to document the process so precisely that a new recruit could easily perform the role with little direct training or oversight. (In practice your training plan should always include adequate support and oversight. I am only suggesting that you set a high standard for the quality and effectiveness of your role’s documentation.)

benefits, Benefits, BENEFITS!

Once you complete the above three steps you will have a well-documented operational framework that is flexible, resilient and scaleable.

· Your employees will be freed from their “job-traps” and will be easily promotable.
· Your organization will be less dependent on key-staff who can quit with a moments notice.
· Your business will be able to grow quickly without sacrificing quality or service levels.

advertisement

If you have any questions, please write a comment.

Mike Kramer
www.onthesystem.com/Roles

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life