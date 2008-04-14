The Leading Edge – Deja Pu – Obama, Clinton and O.J. Simpson

Talk about

flashbacks. I immediately thought of the

O.J. Simpson criminal trial in which I served as an advisor to the

prosecution. I remember what started out

as the chance to showcase to the world how justice could be served by the

sequential and orderly presentation of indisputable evidence turned by mid-trial

into anything but that. Somewhere along

the way justice and rationality got lost in the daily salvos that Marcia Clark

et al and Johnnie Cochran and friends launched at each other. Just when it looked like one side was on the

ropes, they bounced back in a way that made you think, “Well maybe what they just

said was possible.”

Back and

forth and then back and forth again. By

the time the trial was over, you just wanted it to be over. Despite the ordeal of watching it, Los Angeles and much of the country, if not

the world, stood transfixed reading newspapers and starting at televisions like people rubbernecking at

the side of multi-vehicle car crash. You

wanted to look away, but couldn’t. By the end, justice had long been replaced

by just wondering who was going to win and who was going to lose.

Fast

forward to Election 2008. Hillary Clinton

as the annoying, aggravating, unrelenting, “nails on a chalkboard” and oblivious-to-her-substance-obliterating-style Marcia Clark. Barack

Obama as the mellifluous, velvet toned, easy to listen to but occasionally gaff laden and factually (or at

least experience) insubstantial Johnnie Cochran.

Are we

witnessing or at least experiencing a similar phenomena? If so, what was the lesson that O.J. taught

us and the one the current campaign is trying to teach us? I would posit it is that when you are in thrall

to your emotions, you need to resist with all your strength throwing logic and

common sense under the bus, where they become casualties.

To carry

the analogy one step further, what is at risk in Election 2008? What

corresponds to the desire for justice, following Rodney King, that was in short

supply in 1994-97 that fell completely through the cracks? The answer is

leadership. As we head towards November,

2008 there is a widespread perception that America is either being misled or

at the very least is lacking leadership.

If one of the measures of effective leadership is how committed

the

followers are and you match that against the current approval of

President Bush (72 % disapproval for 4/2-4/6/08), you get a sense of

just how much

leadership is wanting.

Clark

and Cochran may have been as much victims and extensions as they were causes of the

public’s emotional state of mind during the mid- 1990’s. And perhaps it’s just as likely

that Clinton and Obama are extensions or an expression of the current American

psyche. Whatever the truth, the American psyche is every day

looking to leadership to solve the problems of a war without end, the

upside down economy, health care reform, education to enable America to

compete globally, etc. and unfortunately for which there are no

simple, easy answers (something that the public doesn’t take too

kindly).