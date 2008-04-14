Fake Wall Street Journal Hits the Stands

A parody of the Wall Street Journal hit news stands early today, creating enough of a stir to get the real WSJ snapping up copies in at attempt to get them off the streets.

Published every 26 years, this time the parody has been titled My Wall Street Journal, for Murdoch’s rapidly expanding media empire, which now includes everything from MySpace to the Wall Street Journal. It satirizes Murdoch, NewsCorp, the real WSJ and the media giant’s other properties like Fox News and The New York Post.

The parody is the brainchild of editor Tony Hendra, a former editor at National Lampoon, along with Richard Belzer, Andy Borowitz, Terry Jones and writers from The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live, and The Onion.

It has inspired a fake video on Gawker, of an enraged Murdoch demanding ever copy be burnt.

The paper is on sale for $3.95 this week at newsstands and bookstores, at Amazon.com, and at wsjparody.com.