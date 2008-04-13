Your Online DNA…Social Networking for Business Part 2

Innovation in today’s business environment calls for accepting the need to be visible online. You will be searched and researched. This relatively new process for learning about vendors, prospects, employees and others is one of the earmarks of our online age. In my last post, I discussed how to research and choose an appropriate online network or social network for exposure to you, your company or your products and services. Hopefully, you took the leap and got involved in one or two of the available networks.