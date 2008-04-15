If You Feel Like a Prisoner in Your Business, Here’s Your “Get Out of Jail Free Card

The owner has made millions of dollars. He lives in a beautiful home in one of the richest neighborhoods, and do you know what he told me?

He told me he wants to quit! He wants to get out of his business.

He feels his company has robbed him of his life. He feels like a stranger to his family and he’s tired of the constant hassles with customers, vendors and employees.

Do you ever feel this way? Do you ever feel like you are missing out on your life because you’re stuck running your company?

Sad to say, this story illustrates a scenario being played out by businesses owners everywhere. You work hard to achieve your financial success, and when you look back on your life you have regrets.

It doesn’t have to be this way. All you need is a slight adjustment in the way you manage your business and you can work less and less and make more money. All you need to do is to apply a simple formula that’s so powerful I gave it a name.