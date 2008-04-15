If You Feel Like a Prisoner in Your Business, Here’s Your “Get Out of Jail Free Card

You won’t believe the conversation I had with a successful business owner.
The owner has made millions of dollars. He lives in a beautiful home in one of the richest neighborhoods, and do you know what he told me?
He told me he wants to quit! He wants to get out of his business.
He feels his company has robbed him of his life. He feels like a stranger to his family and he’s tired of the constant hassles with customers, vendors and employees.
Do you ever feel this way? Do you ever feel like you are missing out on your life because you’re stuck running your company?
Sad to say, this story illustrates a scenario being played out by businesses owners everywhere. You work hard to achieve your financial success, and when you look back on your life you have regrets.
It doesn’t have to be this way. All you need is a slight adjustment in the way you manage your business and you can work less and less and make more money. All you need to do is to apply a simple formula that’s so powerful I gave it a name.
I call it the “Win Big Formula:”
To succeed in business you need to standardize
every aspect of your day-to-day operations
including an effective leadership routine.
Think of this formula as your Get out of Jail Free Card. It suggests you standardize your business until you become irrelevant to your company’s day-to-day operations and while still maintaining your high standards of performance excellence.
Do you think it’s possible? Do you think you could ever become irrelevant to the day-to-day operations of your business? Who would solve the endless barrage of problems? Who would make sure your customers are happy?
You might be shaking your head and shrugging your shoulders in disbelief. But, it is possible.
Just think about any well run fast food franchise and you’ll understand the power of standardization. They take a minimum wage workforce and help them perform at world-class levels.
The owner of the franchise is likely nowhere to be found. His business runs itself. Odds are the business owner is resting at his beachfront home in an exotic location soaking up the sun. He’s not upset and worrying about problems. He’s living the dream.
So how can you implement the Win Big Formula in your business? It’s easier than you think. Start by focusing on the second half of the formula and standardize an effective leadership routine. This means that everyone in your organization needs to use a common set of management tools.
Everyone needs to manage projects the same way. Everyone needs to communicate ideas the same way. Everyone needs to document best practices the same way. Once everyone is using the same tools you will have a powerful team-language that unites your team and makes them super effective.
Once you have your team-tools in place, you’re ready to focus on the first half of the Win Big Formula. Use your tools to get everyone involved standardizing your day-to-day operations. Start with simple procedure lists. Then add training documents. You might even consider using your video-camera to create a training library.
HERE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT POINT…
You need to start today. There isn’t a minute to lose. If you want to free yourself from the hassles of day-to-day operations ~ and enjoy your life ~ you need to implement the Win Big Formula.
If you need help, write a comment and I’ll try and point you in the right direction.
Thanks for reading!
Mike Kramer
www.onthesystem.com