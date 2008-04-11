Twitter catches on Fire

In an earlier post we saw that a few police departments had begun experimenting with Twitter . . . And now we see the fire departments Twitter, too!

Thanks to Grant Griffiths for his post in the Twitterverse!

out there for those who do freelance work. Others covered it

previously, but I wasn’t connected to them, so I didn’t get the message (there’s a message

there).

In Governing/December 2007, : Ellen Perlman’s (Tech Talk)

writes “For the department, twittering is an easy, free way to get important

information out to the public. If, in the aftermath of, say, an earthquake, Los

Angeles wanted to send out a boil water alert, one message could alert millions

of people instantly. ‘It’s even better than the Goodyear blimp flying around,’

says Humphrey, who also serves as the department’s public information

officer.”

I can see the value for fire departments. Apparently, though, me and the

LAFD

and perhaps Ellen are the only ones who can.



In a search of Twitter

for subscribers describing themselves as “fire department,” the LAFD was “Results

1 – 1 of 1.” Now it’s possible that there are departments out there who just

haven’t listed themselves the right way (it’s all public access, so like the

yellow pages “fire department” would be the most logical).

There are plenty of users with the word “fire” in their name or description,

like @SilverFire, @theCOLORofFIRE, @FireAngel, @StrangeFire, @iFire, and

@Nuclear_Fire, but the majority haven’t posted an update (indicating a lack of

participation) in several months. There was one for California Fire

News (@CalFireNews), but they appear to be just getting started, so

if you would like to follow them that might help get them motivated!

Here’s just a sample of the LAFD Twitter posts. Can you see the value

in getting these on your mobile phone?