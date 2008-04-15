The Leading Edge – In the Best Interest of Your Child

Increasing research shows that a significant part of a child’s mind and personality is influenced not by how their parents react to the child, but by how their parents respond to each other.

Children get mannerisms and attitudes from both parents but develop their inner calm and feeling of well being from how much their parents like, trust and respect each other.

What becomes

frustrating and at times demoralizing to children is not so much that

mothers and fathers disagree or argue (as they inevitably will), but

that parents continue to argue over the same things and never

definitively resolve them once and for all.

When children

observe parents arguing without resolution they see emotion and reason

locked in a “zero sum” fight instead of cooperating with each other.

When they then internalize into their personality that emotion and

reason cannot work together, their inner sense of calm and well-being

is replaced by restlessness. It is as if at any moment their own

emotion and reason are on the brink of doing battle in their mind

reminiscent of what they observe between their parents. And this

destroys inner calm and well being.

As the lack of cooperation

between the emotion and reason in their observed world can create chaos

in their life, the lack of cooperation between emotion and reason in

their own mind can create flaws in their developing personalities.

The

best example of how emotion and reason can work together between a

mother and father utilizes “tag team parenting.” This is when one

parent being better at logical problem solving tells the child to go to

the other for comforting if that is what the child seems to need. And

conversely when the other parent who is better at emotional comforting

tells the child to go speak to the other for help with solving a

problem if what the child needs more is good advice.