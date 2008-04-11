Why I Love Having My Own Blog

I just posted this comment to Tyme’s blog, but I was the 102nd commentor.I was asleep when this blew up. Who will ever see my comment? So here’s what I wrote.
“I think I’ll pull the age card here, I grew up WITHOUT television.
The first shows that came on TV were exactly like these online
videos–weird experiments that were good and bad simultaneously. If you
look back at Howdy Doody today you would think it was incredibly
amateurish. It was all they knew how to do.
Online video is in its beginning stages. If all it is doing is
replicating broadcast TV quality and quantity on a monitor, it’s not
worth it. Scoble and Shel and Loren are ALL pioneers. They make moves,
some good some bad. But they make moves. All 3 of them.
Both FastCompany.tv and Seagate couldn’t have paid enough to get all
this advertising and page views. Shel is personally hurt, but will no
improve his program; Robert takes criticism unbelievably well and will
improve his program. FastCompany.tv is already vastly superior to
FastCompany.com, on which I blog. So everyone here is a startup. We are
all beta testers.
Here’s my take on it. Business requires compassion. There’s no such
thing as “just business.” That’s so naive. That’s how people thought
about employees in the 19th century factories or in third world sweat
shops.
Here’s what I wrote about this originally. http://blog.stealthmode.com/2008/04/complications-o.html
Get some perspective, people. If you keep giving out all this negative energy, you will keep getting it back and wondering why”