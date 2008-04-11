Why I Love Having My Own Blog

I just posted this comment to Tyme’s blog, but I was the 102nd commentor.I was asleep when this blew up. Who will ever see my comment? So here’s what I wrote.

“I think I’ll pull the age card here, I grew up WITHOUT television.

The first shows that came on TV were exactly like these online

videos–weird experiments that were good and bad simultaneously. If you

look back at Howdy Doody today you would think it was incredibly

amateurish. It was all they knew how to do.

Online video is in its beginning stages. If all it is doing is

replicating broadcast TV quality and quantity on a monitor, it’s not

worth it. Scoble and Shel and Loren are ALL pioneers. They make moves,

some good some bad. But they make moves. All 3 of them.

Both FastCompany.tv and Seagate couldn’t have paid enough to get all

this advertising and page views. Shel is personally hurt, but will no

improve his program; Robert takes criticism unbelievably well and will

improve his program. FastCompany.tv is already vastly superior to

FastCompany.com, on which I blog. So everyone here is a startup. We are

all beta testers.

Here’s my take on it. Business requires compassion. There’s no such

thing as “just business.” That’s so naive. That’s how people thought

about employees in the 19th century factories or in third world sweat

shops.

Here’s what I wrote about this originally. http://blog.stealthmode.com/2008/04/complications-o.html

Get some perspective, people. If you keep giving out all this negative energy, you will keep getting it back and wondering why”