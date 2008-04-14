Work/Life: The Persistent Pull of Bob Dylan

This week, back in 1961, Bob Dylan took the stage at Folk City in Greenwich Village for the first time. And he has a lot to answer for. Anyone over forty, at one time or another, has been seized by momentary, but repeated, wistful reveries concerning why they were not him. A few years ago, I heard about a niche market that was thriving thanks to guys in their fifties with disposable income: custom acoustic guitar making. It seems a host of boomers were hoping to leave the corporate world behind at least temporarily, and head for the coffeehouse on the weekends to sing protest songs with incomprehensible lyrics just like Mr. Zimmerman had once done.

And it’s doubly difficult to face the fact that we are not Bob Dylan, because not only

does he embody the peripatetic, bohemian, anti-establishment, take-life-as-it-comes (e.g.

a work/life balance mother lode) individualist, but he got rich doing it, which really

twists a businessman’s mind into a Gordian Knot. And even now, with Dylan doing

commercials for the Escalade, his image as the speak-truth-to-power troubadour persists,

troubling the fragile minds of people like me and my overachieving friends.

What is it about this mercurial, enigmatic hipster that pulls at people who have

succeeded in many other arenas in their own right? Maybe he is the modern equivalent of

the running-away-to-join-the-circus fantasy. Just you and your gee-tar, riding the

rails, passing your hat, claiming no allegiances. The perfect antidote to meetings,

sales figures and hustling for a buck. It’s like that old Twilight Zone episode, with

the guy who wants to get off the train at Willoughby, where life moves at the slow pace

of the turn of the (then 20th) century; except he has to die to do it. In the end, both

choices seem terrifying—one so much responsibility that it can kill you, the other so

little responsibility that you may never find your way.

Another important dose of reality is that the fanciful image of strumming your guitar for

an audience of beatniks actually doesn’t fit the work/life balance bill at all. The

struggle for balance in life has to do with prioritizing not only your own down time, but

managing it to include the people and relationships you care about. No effort need be

expended on such a thing if you roam from coffeehouse to coffeehouse living on day-old

coffee cake and never forming attachments. I have no idea what Bob Dylan’s personal life

entails (part of his air of mystery, of course), but I don’t think even he could survive

in the glossy world we wannabes have allowed ourselves to think of as his wheelhouse.

Which brings us back to it being our responsibility to be okay with where we are. Most

of the time, I’m perfectly happy. But every once in a while, it seems like everything

could have been different if I’d only stepped out on that stage with my harmonica, told

it like it was, and dated Joan Baez.