Vision Quest: Contests Throughout History

Prize for: Developing a method of finding longitude at sea

Offered by: Spain’s King Philip II

Amount: 6,000 gold ducats, plus an annual pension of 2,000

ducats for life

Winner: Marine chronometer, by James Harrison, in 1773

1795

Prize for: Preserving food for an army on the move

Offered by: Napoleon

Amount: 12,000 francs

Winner: Canning, by Nicolas Appert, in 1809

1869

Prize for: Butter substitute

Offered by: Napoleon III

Amount: A patent grant in Britain, France, and the United States

Winner: Margarine, by Hippolyte Mège-Mouriés, in 1869

1919