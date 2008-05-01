Judge the Nudge

1. Paper Route USA Today became the nation’s largest daily newspaper by getting inertia on its side. Twenty-two percent of its average daily circulation of 2.3 million readers comes from getting its paper distributed in hotels.

2. Spend to Save

Wachovia’s Way2Save program is a real-world version of Thaler’s Save More Tomorrow experiment. With each use of its check card or online bill payment, Wachovia transfers $1 into a savings account that has a 5% annual percentage yield.

3. Prime Time



TNT turned frequent Law & Order reruns into ratings success by making the show virtually inescapable. It then used that audience to launch original programming.