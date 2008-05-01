When the Giving Gets Tough

Holden Karnofsky and Elie Hassenfeld were psyched. On December 20, their startup, GiveWell, scored a media hat trick, appearing in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and on CNBC’s Power Lunch. In a sign of the times, GiveWell was a nonprofit. Karnofsky and Hassenfeld, both 26, quit hedge-fund jobs last year and started a foundation with $325,000 from themselves and their friends. Their mission was to gather and disseminate exhaustive data on the effectiveness of charities.

GiveWell had found an important niche. American charitable donations reached nearly $300 billion in 2006, and charity is a classic long tail: 75% of that tally comes from individual donors. Unfortunately, most of it is dumb money. Large foundations have professionals who evaluate potential grantees, but their research is generally proprietary. Online resources such as GuideStar and Charity Navigator provide public ratings of nonprofits based on their IRS Form 990s but are skimpy on strategy or program details.

Hassenfeld and Karnofsky stormed the sedate corridors of giant foundations with brand names such as Gates and Hewlett and Ford, grilled big charities about their operations, and blogged about crashing philanthropy’s “old boys’ club.” Tom Belford, coeditor of the Agitator, a blog that covers nonprofit marketing, wrote in a grudgingly admiring post: “GiveWell’s audacity is breathtaking,” calling Karnofsky “a 26-year-old punk, who doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.”

Unfortunately, one thing Karnofsky and Hassenfeld didn’t know was when to quit. Two weeks after their media debut, they were caught “astroturfing”–promoting GiveWell by using fake online handles and others’ email addresses. GiveWell had championed authenticity and accountability, just what the sector and the giving public needed. Then, as board member Lucy Bernholz put it, “we fell on our face.”

Bernholz, president of Blueprint Research & Design, a philanthropic-strategy consultancy, is one expert who has proposed a “social-capital market” in which donations can flow to the most effective organizations. But markets thrive on information–scarce in the nonprofit world, which has no P&L statements, no Standard & Poor’s, no Yelp.com. “I have talked to so many people who say, ‘We’re going to create the Morningstar of the nonprofit sector,'” says Phil Buchanan of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, a consultancy for large foundations. “But the philanthropic road is littered with the carcasses of people who thought [applying business practices to nonprofits] was going to be easy.”

It hasn’t been easy for Karnofsky and Hassenfeld. GiveWell chose specific causes–to begin with, disease in Africa and education in New York–and offered a carrot: Nonprofits were invited to apply for a $25,000 grant. In exchange, the groups laid bare their operations. The two sought specifics relentlessly. On the cause of clean water in Africa, Hassenfeld says, he would ask, “Do you dig wells? Do you provide water purification tablets– and where, exactly, and how much of each?” All data were posted online with GiveWell’s recommendations.

In a show of the transparency it hoped for from other organizations, GiveWell also blogged about its own internal processes. In a Christmas-morning post, after a marathon board session, Karnofsky noted, “People get tired and cranky,” airing a knock-down debate over the organization’s choice of grantees.