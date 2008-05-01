The Cell Sell

Maria Mandel, 32, is the point

person for emerging platforms

at the interactive division of

the global ad agency Ogilvy.

“The best mobile campaigns take advantage of the personal and interactive nature of the device. Ideally, you want the mobile consumer to be in control of the experience. For DHL, we did a Tetris-style game where the boxes were labeled with DHL. Ten percent of users forwarded the game to their friends — unheard of in traditional

ad landscapes. For Motorola, we allowed travelers at the Hong Kong airport to upload good-bye messages to Motorola-sponsored digital displays throughout the airport. When we talked to users afterward, some took offense that we were calling the campaign ‘advertising.’ They said it was an ‘experience.'”

The Opportunist

Cyriac Roeding

Executive Vice President

CBS Mobile

Los Angeles, California

Cyriac Roeding, 35, runs CBS’s wireless business, which tallied more than 75 million page views for its news, sports, and entertainment content in the fourth quarter of 2007, triple one year earlier.

“Mobile is the only media you carry with you 18 hours a day — every moment that you’re not sleeping. People use the mobile Web differently from their computers: The display is small, you’re often doing something else, too, and you typically have little time. But that creates opportunities. We recently teamed up with Loopt, a social-mapping service, to deliver the first location-based mobile ads in the United States and Europe. You’re walking down the street checking sports scores on CBS on your BlackBerry and get a banner ad: ‘Getting Hungry? Pizza is $5 off around the corner.’ Mobile video has mainstream potential. We’re already doing mini versions of Letterman, CSI, and Survivor.”

The World Shrinker

Mike Baker

Vice President

Nokia Interactive

Boston, Massachusetts