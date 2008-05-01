Contributors

ART STREIBER In 1989, Art Streiber left California for four years in Italy, where he and his wife ran the Milan bureau of Fairchild Publications, publisher of Women’s Wear Daily and W magazine. Once back in L.A., he trained his eye on entertainers, taking behind-the-scenes photos at the Oscars and portraits of Hollywood stars such as Jamie Foxx and Naomi Watts. For Fast Company’s cover, he photographed a rising star in Silicon Valley — Gina Bianchini, CEO of Ning, here with cofounder Marc Andreessen.

MARK BORDEN

Senior editor Mark Borden says seeing the design sophistication of GE’s new jet engines while reporting All Systems Go made him wish the company would redesign airplane cabins to accommodate his 6-foot-2-inch frame. “That,” he says, “would bring a good thing to my life.” Before joining Fast Company , he wrote about the economics of height for The New Yorker and surfing in Fiji for Sports Illustrated.

DAVID KUSHNER

In his latest book, Jonny Magic and the Card Shark Kids, David Kushner writes about “a gang of geeks” who beat the odds in Las Vegas. For Rebel Alliance

in this issue, he has taken on a different group of geeks, the Hollywood producers who are reinventing the TV business with shows like Heroes and Lost. Kushner is a contributing editor of Wired, Rolling Stone, and IEEE Spectrum.

GREG LINDSAY

Contributing writer Greg Lindsay was introduced to Ruben Toral, the mastermind of the medical- tourism movement, last summer in Bangkok. That meeting led to this month’s “Medical Leave.” When it comes time to have his knees replaced, Lindsay says he’ll happily hop on a 24-hour flight to go to a hospital like Bangkok’s Bumrungrad. And, he points out, he’s the son of a nurse.

BILL BAROL

Bill Barol, a Philadelphian, believes that “New York — style pizza” is the second-most dangerous claim in food advertising, immediately after “Philly-style cheesesteak.” Undaunted, he examines the secret history of online pizza-delivery tracking on the back page of this issue. A former senior writer at Newsweek, he lives and eats in Santa Monica, California, and blogs at billbarol.tumblr.com.