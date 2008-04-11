Profanity and Interpersonal Competence

I’ve mentioned “Women’s Edge” Magazine on this blog before. It’s aimed at women in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, but I find that each issue is jam packed with useful information for men and women interested in building a successful life and career, no matter where they live.

The current issue has a great article on communication written by Linda Shields, author of the award-winning book “The Voice That Means Business: How to Speak With Authority, Confidence and Credibility.” In this article, Ms. Shields addresses profanity as a communication problem.

I am not a prude, and I have uttered my share of expletives in my time. But I always advise my clients that profanity does not help them create positive personal impact. It can tag them as an inarticulate communicator. And it is not the hallmark of interpersonally competent people.

Here is what Ms. Shields has to say:

“People who habitually use profanity are judged to be less sociable, less intelligent, less credible, less approachable and less attractive than someone who doesn’t curse. While profanity rubs most people the wrong way, occasionally it rubs off on some. You’ve probably noticed how conversations degenerate once someone uses profanity. Like any other bad habit, people can get used to it – and habits are hard to break.

“As a speaker, I am especially careful of how I communicate in private conversations with friends and family. If I habitually curse ‘in secret’ it will eventually slip out in public. Speaking with authority does not include offensive language.”