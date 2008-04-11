Social Entrepreneurs, Doing the Greatest Good.

The word entrepreneur means, in French, “one who takes into hand”. Social entrepreneurs are in my opinion the worlds greatest creative problem solvers because of this basic concept of taking into hand the issues of the day. Entrepreneurs by and large are known for their courage of wading into the mainstream and affecting change, social entrepreneurs do this to benefit humanity. Most social entrepreneurs don’t have the same backing and funding that big companies have so they have to be more innovative and creative in their approach. Social entrepreneurs have a knack for serving large markets with limited resources. They are notorious for being obsessive individuals who see solutions when they look at problems. One of my favorite examples of one such individual is a gentleman by the name of Pierre Tami, founder of Hagar International. Mr. Tami is a Swiss business man who has been involved in many of the poorest areas of the world, helping establish viable sources of income and healthcare for the most vulnerable, most notably in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Hagar International is primarily focused on the plight of women and children in south east asia and around the world who are at risk in the disgusting market of human trafficking.

I like many westerners, was unaware that in our time slavery could still exist. I recently saw a movie “Trade” in which my eyes were opened to the epidemic and some of the disturbing facts that come with it. According to a State Department estimate there are as many as 800,000 people trafficked over international boundaries each year. 80% are women, and 50% ARE CHILDREN! Many of us in the united states might say that, “well that just happens over there, it’s sad but what can I do about it…” what I was shocked to learn though was that, according to our nations largest anti-slavery organization, Free the Slaves, at least 10,000 people every year are duped or smuggled into the u.s. as slaves.

Through Mr. Tami’s efforts, Hagar International has assisted more than 100,000 women and children through economic and social programs. Social entrepreneurs are making a difference, and God bless them for it. If you would like to get involved in helping to rid our world of slavery I have attached some links. Thanks for your time.

http://www.hagarinternational.org/

www.antislavery.org

www.freetheslaves.net/about/partners/bal-vikas-ashram