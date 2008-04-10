advertisement

Session Time: 74 Minutes Wake Up Call: Not a single orbiting satellite has to date detected the existence of international boundaries on the Planet Earth Writing a good blog is secondary to creating value in a sales funnel, writing orders consciousness but it is consciousness which must improve the order Hunters do not understand farmers; and hunter and farmer will not understand the 21st Century while they remain locked up by cities The Host:

Elizabeth Spiers article is something that I am sympathetic with but though she simply scratches the surface of human choice here she wisely leaves the reader to decide for themselves. There are huge things that I never learned in a business book which totally change the way I view business.

One’s life experience sometimes leaves them stuck in the formative, but if we are able to make sense of the world, be responsible for our own thoughts and discover that what we are doing is grossly underachieving, then any source of material can be transformed into wisdom, from the act of chewing on gum to reading the deepest thinkers in the pantheon of great thinkers I learned from my online process because my neurons and synapses were simply waiting for me to wake up. We are all handicapped in some skill or ability and that is why diversity is so important, but if we have the capacity to think beyond the fad, to recognize the stark difference between elitism and education, between narcissism and self-love, and between cowardice and adversity – it will be because we invested the time to do so. What Elizabeth cannot convey to those who don’t understand time this way, is that this is what gives a fad its temporary gratification or feeling of futile accomplishment – but when we do not know how to walk, have no idea where to go or have never experienced the joy of thinking out our own thoughts without painted guilt or self-inflicted damage, then the bookshelves provide toys to play with, experiences to pass time away and words that when repeated make one feel inspired to feel knowledgeable and filled with a narcotic certainty. I think Clint Eastwood said best here, “a man’s gotta know his limitations”… The Infomating Gadfly:

In a world where people and groups increasingly organize to view us through information flows via a database, where EXTRACT, TRANSFORM, LOAD are becoming more natural expression in an increasingly interconnected universe, I cannot coordinate or engage without creating my own. In that regard the relational database I have personally found easiest to create my own personal systems around is called Commence RM available from the Commence Corporation. I have never tried to use its full capacity, but simply learned how to construct simple databases, which then with the power of my imagination have become neat ways for me to create my own personal knowledge management system. For many people, who are digital immigrants, the technology alone maybe intimidating, but I asked myself a simple question – if the commercial world needs a database to figure out us, why cannot we use our own database to figure out it. Da kine Media:

I think one of my great strengths is that no sooner as I am overwhelmed, that I find a path out. If it was a clever or mature path, then I would not have need to write this – but sometimes there are moments when the realization is that one is beating a dead horse (not that horses should be beaten in the literal world) and at those moments I can turn on this Daniel Powter song and accept that life will bring with it, every now and again, a bad day. We all have them and we don’t necessarily have to learn from them, just simply accept that from time to time, they happen.

Theo’s Corner:

Steve Job’s 2005 commencement speech three part speech covers connecting the dots and two views of dealing with adversity. I find this speech confirms my own view of human thinking. I split into three phases. 1. Formative (thinking like a child) 2. Fixed (literal or linear thinking) 3. Flexible (flexible or dynamic thinking.). Formative thinking is as if we never grew up, avoided learning from adversity, had our decisions made for us and/or lived in a playboy world with mommy and daddy’s money. It is a life that feels free but isn’t and there is nothing streetwise about such an existence, it is sterile, it seeks to explain life in terms of avoidance and simplistic terms. Fixed thinking is the kind of thinking that Joseph Campbell talked about where people concretize symbols, it is rule based thinking, it may also be extremely fact based thinking. It is the thinking of the follower rather than the genuine leader which generally is summed up by the popular refrain “living the same year of your life over and over again” or as expressed in the movie “groundhog day”. It explains why people can fall under the spell of dictatorial authority, accept the industrial age as “normal” and use violence as a means of settling dispute or argument. Finally there is thinking expressed in Steve Job’s commencement speech. This is pure flexible thinking. It is not formative like a child being taught what is right and what is wrong and that act of brain maturation through natural growth, it is the ability to look at life with total flexibility. When Job’s talks about connecting the dots backwards, it is flexible thinking that makes that experience productive, when he says in his second story that he was lucky – fixed thinkers believe him and quote him as verbatim, but flexible thinkers recognize that none of this was luck, IMHO Steve Job’s didn’t navigate around his life’s most challenging moments, he went through them. A fixed thinker would in the same situation be crushed by these problems and would justifiably refer to their life as “unlucky”. Finally the last paragraph of Steve Job’s speech shows that his talk is not some delusional justification of his past, when he talks about not being trapped by dogma or living someone else’s life. That kind of thinking comes naturally to me, so I don’t really make a big song and dance about what he has said, but for a fixed thinker, it is the stuff that you worship. For flexible one, it sometimes pays to “worship” such a speech, only if it keeps the “fixed” thinker and the “formative” thinker feeling respected that their voice has been heard. Sometimes the most flexible thing a flexible thinker can do is saying nothing at all, but above all when Steve Job’s receives applause, personally for him it is an applause is an application pause, for the fixed thinker, it is simply delirium and for the formative thinker, one more thing to worship. Anyway, that as much as I can make up without seeking expert opinion about this. Web 0.0 Picks:

I will never attain the ability to write computer code, I should never construct buildings for a living and certainly not sit in an air-traffic control room watching a radar screen full of planes. There are some things that are best left to others. Just because we can’t do something, does not mean that we cannot learn in our own way from other people’s environments.

In the case of environmentalism which is the most visceral environment of all, I find it interesting to examine how people different from me think. Colin Beaven calls himself NO IMPACT MAN and I love the tagline he uses at the top of his blog, here I see someone who not only is interested in the broad issues of environment but who is shaping this into a worthy living. Green thinking therefore isn’t about destruction, IMHO its about living a life that knows its own waste. In that regard the way I have taken such a lengthy amount of time to think things out is in one regard a waste – but that an true environmentalist would be able to figure out how to improve the total system, rather than their own plot of land. At a wider view, I find GREENEDIA a useful site that aggregates this community and makes visible a broader array of what is currently happening within it. Personally I think environmentalism is an intelligence that can be learned through practical living, but to simply create an academic textbook or nomenculture out of it is the very waste environmentalists seek to stop us from producing. Neither of these two sites are academic but they are enough to make me recognize that my writing today is me being lazy – when at the core of green thinking is ensuring that our thinking remains smart. Blast from the Past: “The 12 Commands”

I wrote the “The 12 Commands” at AO on 31st July 2005. What I see today is a rant against political correctness that actually does not serve me in anyway. What I see in this writing is the hypocritical, for today it is about looking at ones own self in the mirror – not pointing the finger of judgement at others. It is still somewhat of a sticking point in my own development, but having read through this again, it reinforces the need to raise the bar on my own thinking. This may have been written 3 years ago, and by constantly writing stuff out, many things have become innate that were not in 2005 – but it’s personal relevance to me is still self-development. Is the world going to change one inch because I knew back then what my own “don’t’s” where – I don’t think so. My tiny inch of the world is going to change for the better when I figure out fully, what my DO’s are. To find those, I can now turn this writing into rhetorical questions and continue to make self-reflection a productive process rather than a diatribe: Either treat this as a salvo as a futile attempt to create an alternative to the life destroying political correct crowd or a piece that soulfully gravitates to combine with the DNA of your funnybone. If this is the former than this is my humble prescription for a hipper kind of social standard which one can call Street Language Correctness for the Uber-Globally Orientated.

The 12 Modern Commands 01. Don’t develop perversions and expect people not to notice. 02. Don’t sound profound about things you only picked up the week before 03. Don’t showboat your money if living beyond means causes depression 04. Don’t become overtly hypocritcial about hypocrites unless you are divine 05. Don’t subscribe to humanitarian causes with a hidden motivation

06. Don’t kill dreams and things that don’t need killing 07. Don’t live up your past if your future isn’t interesting 08. Don’t believe those who say nice people finish last 09. Don’t turn funerals into chat shows about death and tragedy 10. Don’t use foul language when silence is more effective 11. Don’t be a jerk unless you are professionally qualified to become one

12. Don’t worry about love not received, you can always ask for more Follow these simple commands and in time you also will join fellow global-urbanizers who have dental plans with overseas dentists, who can afford tickets for space travel and think garages made of translucent solar vehicle-recharging plastic are cool. By following these commands the only thing you are guaranteed is building street cred inside a gated community. The whole point of modern commands is the world you personally create, with our modern technology we can discover what monks are doing on mountains, for they no longer rely solely on meditation for their minds to reach new outer dimensions of inner life, especially now they have cell phones. Modern commands are based on a choice to do or not to do, so I ponder like an ancient monk whether the precept of “Know Thyself” still has relevance to future knowledge creation and consumption? Or is choice no longer a choice but experiences that ingrain inate commands that switch to the autopilot of common sense, for can the future of modern commands be eventually transformed by “To Forget Thyself”? M. Not for Video

