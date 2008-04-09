The Leading Edge – Obama/Clinton/McCain – an opportunity is not a vision

to see and articulate a vison whose compelling, captivating and convincing qualities withstand the test of time and the assault from fear and greed

to identify and recruit talent to turn that vision into a reality

to engage that talent to want to carry out that vision

The dilemma for the Obama, Clinton and McCain and for us is that the presidency represents a great opportunity for all three to satisfy their political aspirations and ambitions, but none of them have a vision to fulfill.

They are so busy saying, “No,” to the present visionless administration and, “Yes,” to the voters they speak to along the campaign route that it is unclear exactly what they see.

And to be fair about the present administration, George Bush’s vision about a world free from terror was a pretty compelling, captivating and convincing vision; the flaw was in the poor preparation, management and execution of that vision.

Regarding points 2 and 3, all three have the ability to identify and recruit talent, but Clinton

appears to be negatively distinguishing herself with an inability to

continuously engage them.

I would posit that without a compelling, captivating and convincing vision it will be difficult in the long run to recruit and engage the talent to be successful as President. Charisma and charm is enough to get people pumped up temporarily (think Obama), but only when people see where they are going and like what they see can the mission be sustained and fulfilled.

What would be a vision that would compel, captivate and convince and continue to do so?