The stuff of innovation: The Carver

I have been wanting to post about The Carver for a while because it’s such a nice example of innovation. Too often there is a tendency to talk about innovation in terms of things that are a little different than the norm. The guys who developed the carver have merged concepts of motorcycle and automobile and solved some tricky engineering problems to make their creation real.
I won’t belabor the point, but take a look at this video and keep these questions in mind:
-
Are you pushing the envelope far enough in your brainstorming sessions?
-
Does engineering have the potential to elicit the sorts of emotional responses that we generally associate with design aesthetics?
The Carver concept has been licensed by Venture Vehicles in California and they may be on the way to introducing electric and plugin hybrid versions in the U.S. I wonder if it helps if I say publicly: I want one.
David Oliver | cusp | http://www.cuspdevelopment.com/