Business as Usually Clichéd

For a good laugh, check out Joshua Letourneau’s latest blog entry in our Careers blog. I remember being asked similar questions in a college class. I thought it was ridiculous then and completely agree with Joshua at this point in my life. One wonders how come so many managers rely on tired clichés to do their jobs. Is originality that hard to come across?

Then again, is there something wrong with sticking to what works or using a playbook of time-tested moves? I suppose a good manager finds a balance of past wisdom handed down by others (in hundreds of non-fiction books) and new ideas tempered by a personal style. The friction between what has come before and what can come to be is a constant in life.

Still, I wouldn’t mind not hearing the terms “comfort zone” or “outside the box” ever again. What business clichés are you tired of?