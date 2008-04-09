This week, I am doing a series on three easy ways to improve your email
campaigns. There’s no rocket-science here, but the basics are often
over-looked. On Monday, I posted about making your emails personal and on Tuesday I posted about making them targeted and relevant. While content is important, we can’t forget email design either.
Here’s a viable candidate for the mistake most often made by
well-intentioned marketers: they over-design and don’t do enough
usability testing. For instance, have you ever opened an email only to
be greeted by one huge white box with a red “x” in it? No Sweat
makes some great all-union-made clothes, but their enewsletter is one
big image. And images are disabled automatically by most email vendors
(including Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, Outlook, and AOL – that’s a lot of
your email audience).
Secondly, don’t forget the preview pane. Most Outlook users only
view your email through their preview pane and this has two major
results: emails viewed through the preview pane without enabling images
do not count as opens and the preview pane blocks most of your email’s
content.
Click here to continue reading Keep The Design Simple – 3 Easy Ways To Improve Your Email Campaigns Today