This week, I am doing a series on three easy ways to improve your email campaigns. There’s no rocket-science here, but the basics are often over-looked. On Monday, I posted about making your emails personal and on Tuesday I posted about making them targeted and relevant . While content is important, we can’t forget email design either.

Here’s a viable candidate for the mistake most often made by

well-intentioned marketers: they over-design and don’t do enough

usability testing. For instance, have you ever opened an email only to

be greeted by one huge white box with a red “x” in it? No Sweat

makes some great all-union-made clothes, but their enewsletter is one

big image. And images are disabled automatically by most email vendors

(including Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, Outlook, and AOL – that’s a lot of

your email audience).

Secondly, don’t forget the preview pane. Most Outlook users only

view your email through their preview pane and this has two major

results: emails viewed through the preview pane without enabling images

do not count as opens and the preview pane blocks most of your email’s

content.

Click here to continue reading Keep The Design Simple – 3 Easy Ways To Improve Your Email Campaigns Today